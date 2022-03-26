New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan is all set to make his Telugu cinema debut in Mohan Raja’s directorial, Godfather, which will also star Megastar Chiranjeevi. Godfather is a political action thriller film, which is a remake of the hit Tamil film, Lucifer. Recently, Mohan Raja announced on Twitter that Salman has finished his shooting his part of the film.

Sharing a heartwarming post on Twitter, Mohan Raja thanked Salman for making the shoot memorable and comfortable and also thanked Chiranjeevi for supporting him.

In the caption, he wrote, “Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man, Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan. Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable. And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather @MusicThaman & Team”.

Mohan Raja also shared a montage video with some behind the scene shots of Salman Khan. Salman can be seen wearing a bulletproof jacket in a few pictures. The actor will have an extended cameo appearance in Godfather.

Godfather also stars Satyadev Kancharana and Nayanthara. The first look poster was announced a day before Chiranjeevi's birthday i.e. on 22 August 2021, and the release date of the film is also not announced yet. Apart from Godfather, Chiranjeevi has many movies lined up in 2022 like Acharya, Bholaa Shankar and Mega 154.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde was supposed to hit the theatres on Eid 2023, but it will now release early on December 30, 2022. He will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's movie, Pathaan, in which he will be reprising his role of Tiger. The audience is excited about the collaboration of these superstars. The release date announcement teaser of Tiger 3 has already created excitement amongst the audience. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and it will release on April 21, 2023. No Entry 2 and Dabang 4 are also in the talks for Salman Khan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav