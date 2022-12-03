Salman Khan Wraps The Shoot Of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Shares UNSEEN Pics

Bollywood actor Salman Khan took the internet by storm by releasing his new avatar in his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' Sharing an unseen picture from the sets of the film, Salman also announced the official shoot of the film is completed.

As Salman Khan announced the wrap of his highly anticipated upcoming release, the actor quoted, "Shoot Wrapped!#KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023". In the released image, Salman Khan can be seen wearing a black jacket with a black t-shirt and black pants. Carrying a long hairdo with sunglasses, the actor can be seen giving a dashing rugged look for his upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman is seen posed candidly in this picture which can be taken in the middle of a dance sequence as the picture also consists of many background dancers in the back surrounding him.

The image has created buzz for the official release of the film, where people are going gaga to see Salman in this new look. As the 'Sultan' actor dropped the image, various personalities from the glamor industry were seen dropping their reactions. Comedian Sugandha S Misshra commented on a smiling face and red heart emojis, while music composer Vishal Mishra also commented "OG' with fire and red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The upcoming release of Salman Khan 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji, where the film stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles. Creating high anticipation amongst his fans, the film is slated to release in 2023 and is made under the banner of Salman Khan Films.