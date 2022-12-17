Salman Khan Wishes 'Bhau' Riteish Deshmukh On His Birthday With A Teaser Of His Song | Watch

Salman Khan shares a warm bond with Riteish Deshmukh as the megastar recently took to his social media wishing the 'Ek Villain' actor his birthday. Salman posted a teaser of their song from Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming release 'Ved.'

Enjoying a massive fan following on the screen, Riteish and Salman have had successful careers and are renowned artists in the Indian entertainment industry. Wishing Ritiesh his birthday, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star dropped the teaser of his cameo in a song from the film 'Ved' featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza.

Salman Khan also wrote, "Bhau cha birthday aahe" tagging Riteish Deshmukh, and further wrote, "Gift to Banta hai.Enjoy." Both the actors can be seen grooving in rowdy avatars whereas Salman Khan can be seen in a red and white checked shirt with fold-up sleeves, which the actor paired with black jeans and black boots. Whereas, Riteish was seen in a dark brown full sleeves shirt with gray pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh uploaded pictures from the sets of the making of the song, thanking Salman Khan for his time and effort. The actor took to his social media to wish Salman Khan on his birthday and wrote, "wish you all a life filled with happiness, love, and prosperity. On this auspicious day, it thrills me to say that with your kind blessings I have completed filming my first directorial Marathi movie 'वेड' (Madness, Crazy, Passion).

The actor also added about their journey and said, "This road has its challenges but when you are surrounded by people that have your back, forward is the only way you can go. One such person is my dearest 'Salman Bhau' @beingsalmankhan, I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut Marathi film 'Lai Bhaari' and now he is a part of my debut directorial film वेड. Love you Bhau. Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

'Ved' is an upcoming Marathi film starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza marking their debut in the Marathi film industry. The couple is currently shooting for another film together titled, "Mister Mummy."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front of Salman khan, the star will next be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and is currently shooting for the third installment of the Tiger franchise alongside Katrina Kaif.