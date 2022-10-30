Salman Khan Welcomes Boxer Vijender Singh To 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Team | See Here

SALMAN KHAN-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement and many young and promising talents will join the actor in this film. After the confirmation of Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill joining Salman Khan's film, boxer-actor Vijender Singh has joined the team as well. On Vijender Singh's birthday, Salman welcomed him to the team.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy bday hamare boxer bhai @singhvijender .. welcome on board #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan …"

Salman Khan earlier announced the release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with the first poster. Sharing the poster and release date, Salman wrote, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus."

Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will have a cameo in the film as well.

Moreover, Ram Charan will have a cameo role in the film. Salman said, "So we were shooting in Hyderabad, and Venky was there with me during shooting. He (Ram Charan) came to see me. He said I want to do this. He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame. I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow. Tomorrow, he got his costume, and he was there before us. I said 'What are you doing here?' He said ‘I want to be here’. I said, ‘we love you and we want you to be here. But is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yeah. That's how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting.”

Salman Khan will also star in Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will release on Diwali 2023 and it is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Salman will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and he will reprise his role from the Tiger franchise. He also did a cameo role in Chiranjeevi's Godfather.