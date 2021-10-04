New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Salman Khan on late Sunday night visited Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence after his 23-year-old son Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a surprise raid at an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship near Mumbai.

The actor was seen dressed in casual dress and in a black hat as he visited Shah Rukh's residence. Salman, who is busy with Bigg Boss 15 shooting, was seen leaving the house after a while. Check out the pics below:

Earlier, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed their solidarity on their social media handles. Pooja Tweeted, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass."

Meanwhile, Suchitra posted, "For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes, nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame. Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all."

Aryan has been booked under Sections 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 8C (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs) and other relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

He, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, has been sent to NCB's custody till October 4. The NCB in its remand note said, “Prima facie investigation conducted by the NCB reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats and so on that clearly shows the nexus with the arrested accused (Aryan Khan and two others) with suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis.”

NCB team led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided a cruise ship on Saturday evening based on a tip. Officials seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv