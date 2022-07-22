Salman Khan Applies For Gun License After Meeting Mumbai Police Commissioner

Bollywood actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office, days after he received a death threat letter. Earlier in the day, the actor met the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansalkar at his office in South Mumbai. The development came in the evening after the visit of the actor. On Friday, Salman was spotted at the Mumbai police headquarters. The actor came by his car around 4 PM and met the Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan leaves from the office of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar pic.twitter.com/1NsJ2T375a — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Earlier in the month of June, Salman received death threats in a letter and the document also mentioned Salman's father who is a veteran writer-producer, Salim Khan. When the letter was received, an FIR was filed at the Bandra police station against an unknown person and a probe is underway.

As per a report in the Times of India, the death threat letter was found by Salim's security staff.

“Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There’s a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench," The report quoted a police officer stating.

Further, it was revealed that the Lawerence Bishnoi gang which was involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder also kept an eye on Salman Khan. Back in 2018, one of the gang members of Bishnoi’s gang was arrested after he threatened Salman to kill him in the blackbuck killing case.

“We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan," a senior police official told Hindustan Times last week.

Meanwhile, on Salman's work front, the actor is all set to enthrall his audience with Tiger 3. The film will also feature Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, Salman will also feature in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.