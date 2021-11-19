New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Somy Ali was hitting the headlines for praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her courage and filing a domestic violence case against the domestic violence. Ali further added that she salutes and commends former Miss World for taking a stand for herself back then.

Now, once again, she is in the news after Kamaal R Khan claimed that Somy Ali suffered at the hands of Salman when the actress dated the superstar. Sharing a video on his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Somy Ali said in her latest interview! Aish is a brave girl, who gave Muh Tod Jawab to that bad person, who did beat all his girlfriends. He did beat me also but I was not able to file FIR. Dear Somy, you are too late now."

This tweet soon went viral on all social media platforms. Though KRK didn't mention Salman's name in his tweet, netizens believed he is targetting the actor. On realising the gaffe in his tweet, KRK immediately deleted his tweet and issued a clarification.

In another tweet, he wrote, "Dear Media people, pls don’t make fake news in my name. Somy Ali didn’t mention anybody’s name in her interview. She was talking about someone. And I also didn’t mention anyone’s name."

Here have a look:

Dear Media people, pls don’t make fake news in my name. Somy Ali didn’t mention anybody’s name in her interview. She was talking about someone. And I also didn’t mention anyone’s name. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 17, 2021

For unversed, Somy Ali and Salman reportedly dated for eight years and then parted ways as she believed Salman was cheating on her.

Over the past few days, Somy is in the news after her interview with Navixha Bagga of Organicize Your Life went viral. In the interview, she opened up about her struggles with abuse and lauded Aishwarya for standing against the abuse. She said, "Kudos to Aishwarya Rai because she was the only woman who actually went out and filed an FIR against domestic violence."

Currently, the actress is settled in the USA, running a foundation against acts of sexual harassment and domestic violence.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv