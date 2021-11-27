New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's latest film with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, Antim: The Final Truth, released on the theatres today and as all his films create a wave of happiness, this time too, Salman Khan donning the look of a Sikh, sent his fans into a frenzy. As the film was released, the craziness of his fans went too far and they burst firecrackers inside a movie theatre in Mumbai.

In a viral video widely shared on the internet, fans of Salman Khan can be seen bursting firecrackers inside a movie theatre to celebrate their excitement on the release of Antim: The Final Truth. What was even more shocking in the video was that the theatre authorities didn't even bother to stop the audience from bursting crackers inside the theatre.

However, this gesture didn't go down well with Salman Khan who penned a strong-worded note on Instagram urging his fans to avoid these types of celebrations inside the movie theatres and also requested the theatre owners to not allow people to bring crackers in cinema halls.

Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote, “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others". WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

"My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u”, Salman Khan further wrote.

Antim: The Final Truth is a crime drama centred around the circle of fate and is based on the Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'. The action-packed drama stars Aayush Sharma as a gangster and the Dabangg actor as an upright police officer. Salman, who slayed it in his popular cop turn in Dabangg, plays inspector Rajveer Singh in Antim. Aayush Sharma, who was last seen in Loveyatri, shares the screen with his brother-in-law for the first time and played a role of a gangster from Pune.

