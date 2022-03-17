New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-anticipated film 'Tiger 3' is one of the most talked-about films. Ever since the trailer of the film went off the floor, fans are already been hyped up about the film. Now, fans are looking for some sneak peek as well as tids and bits related to the action-thriller. Salaman and Katrina's fans are going to have a great time watching the film as it will treat them with the high-octane stunt.

As per the latest updates, the movie will feature Katrina as a Pakistani agent. Katrina has done most of the action stunts herself. As per a report in ETimes, this time Salman had stepped into a special role while shooting a key sequence in the film.

“Katrina has done some double flips in a few of the action scenes of the film. During these scenes featuring tough action choreography, Salman Khan literally took over the duties of being an action director. He assisted Katrina in some of the action sequences and helped her perform the scenes well,” a source was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Several social media flooded on the internet where Katrina can be seen getting the training before the shooting of Tiger 3. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly excited to see the role of Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen playing the role of key antagonist in the film. It is also believed that Emraan will also have some high-flying action.

A few days back, Salman took to his Instagram account and posted an intriguing video in order to announce the release date of Tiger 3. The movie is set to hit the big screen on April 21, 2023, during Eid.

Sharing the trailer, Salman wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3."

About Tiger 3:

The film Tiger 3 will be the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the films were super hit on the big screen. In the film, Salman portrays the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina).

As per reports, Tiger 3 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. On the other hand, Salman will do a cameo as Tiger in Pathaan, which is King Khan’s upcoming project.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen