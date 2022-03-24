New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's heart-throb and Tiger 3 fame Salman Khan on Thursday took to his social media handle and shared the music video of the new song Designer Lehenga. The singer of the song is Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Sharing the video, Salman urged his fans to love and support the soundtrack. The song is part of the album Moods with Melodies.

The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and written by Shabbir Ahmed. Taking to Twitter, Salman cheered for his rumored girlfriend. The Tiger 3 actor shared the video over the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Presenting a new track ‘Designer Lehenga’ composed by super rockstar #HimeshReshammiya and written by #ShabbirAhmed and sung by @IuliaVantur from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies. Song out now so give it all your love."

Presenting a new track ‘Designer Lehenga’ composed by super rockstar #HimeshReshammiya and written by #ShabbirAhmed and sung by @IuliaVantur from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies. Song out now so give it all your love https://t.co/zRzQPgFzs7 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2022

The official synopsis of the song reads, "Designer Lehenga is a bridal anthem composed by the maestro rockstar who depicts a classic ethnic dance melody in the most unconventional fashion beautifully sung by Iulia Vantur, the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed and the lyrics and the melody will connect with everyone in love and every bride and bridegroom for years to come as the song is a gem and a timeless composition."

Moods With Melodies is a studio album that was released last year in June and is by Himesh Reshammiya. Talking about the song, then it is the 11th single from the album and the fourth to be released this year. The song is a bridal anthem, and people can get a glimpse of the Romanian model dressed in Indian attire.

Salman Khan, who is famous for introducing new talents to the industry took the chance to introduce Iulia, who is a Romanian former model and dancer. Several rumours surfaced on the internet which stated that Salman and Iulia have been dating for a couple of years now and the Romanian model has been spotted at Salman's house for family events.

