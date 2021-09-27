New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been in news for a few days as the onscreen couple was shooting for their upcoming film Tiger 3 in Turkey and Austria. He recently was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a blue shirt, black T-shirt and denims along with a cap and mask.

As usual, a number of paps and his fans were present there who clicked him after he came out. The pictures went viral on social media and everyone started talking asking about his facemask, which the actor wore upside down. This led to trolling from a section of users. One user wrote, "Proves that when u wear ur mask rarely ..salman ji mask toh sidhe pehniye", another one said, Kabhi mask na pehnewala insaan jab mask pehenta hai so that's proof ..Salman ka ulta mask is proof", while many wrote, "Ulta pahna he"

Take a look at Salman Khan's mask pics here;

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were recently in Austria, filming action sequences for their upcoming spy thriller 'Tiger 3'.



The duo will be seen performing some visually extravagant action stunts in places such as Upper Austria, Salzkammergut, Dachstein Salzkammergut and finally in Vienna.

The two stars were earlier shooting in Turkey and apart from them, actor Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in the film in a negative role.



The third instalment in the 'Tiger' franchise, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal