New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in Dubai for his Da-bangg tour. The actor's tour has been hitting the headlines over the weekend due to sizzling performances. Recently, a clip of a specific performance went viral on the internet, where Salman can be seen reenacting a step from his song Jumme Ki Raat with actor Pooja Hegde on stage.

The original video of the song featured Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and the famous step involves Salman Lifting Jacqueline's coat with his teeth and danced as she walked in front of him. However, the recent clip that went viral on social media shows Salman trying to pull off the same step with Pooja, but failing. Pooja was seen wearing a short bodycon dress with frills that were not long enough for Salman to bite.

The video becomes awkward for viewers as Salman is seen trying and failing to complete the dance step and ends up laughing.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it evoked mixed reactions on Reddit. A user wrote, “He was trying to do the famous step that was with his teeth but the joke was that this dress was short. Poor taste for sure but I am pretty sure it was staged since it’s a really really popular step."

“I think there is some step in the original song where he chews on the skirt and dances, and here he is trying to show there is nothing to bite on, whatever it is, it’s very weird," said another user.

The song Jumme Ki Raat is from the movie Kick which was released in 2014. Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also features Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Meanwhile, Salman will soon be seen in Kick-2 and has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen