New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the date announcement of Salman Khan starrer, Tiger 3, here is another exciting news for his fans. According to Pinkvilla, Salman Khan will start shooting with Megastar Chiranjeevi from March 12 at ND Studio in Karjat for the Telugu film, Godfather. Salman will have a cameo appearance in the movie.

“This shoot was supposed to take place in January; however, it was delayed as Chiranjeevi tested positive for Covid. Soon after, Salman dived into the final schedule of Tiger 3 and with everything now under place, Salman and Chiru are finally uniting at ND Studios in Karjat from March 12. It’s going to be a weeklong schedule with the two superstars as they will be shooting some action and dramatic scenes in the set-up,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The makers of Godfather are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. Godfather is a political drama and an action thriller film, and it also stars Satyadev Kancharana and Nayanthara. The first look poster was announced a day before Chiranjeevi's birthday i.e. on 22nd August 2021, and the release date of the movie is also not announced yet. It is the remake of a hit Tamil film, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal.

Salman Khan will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, in which he will be reprising his role of Tiger. After Antim, the fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's next projects. The audience is already excited for Tiger 3, which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and it will release on April 21, 2023. His upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde, which was supposed to hit the theatres on Eid 2023, will now release early on December 30, 2022. No Entry 2 and Dabang 4 are also in the talks for Salman Khan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav