New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Salman Khan is riding high on success with his latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. As the actor is busy working on the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, a report is doing rounds that Dabangg actor is going to announce two upcoming big-budget movies next month. Yes, you read that right, apart from Tiger, Salman has two other big-budget films in his kitty, which is yet to be finalised.

As per a report in the Times of India, Salman is the first choice of makers for the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Master, starring superstar Vijay. Radhe actor was shown the film before the Janta curfew was imposed, and after watching Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial he was quite excited to work on this project. Master, portrays the story of an alcoholic professor JD, who takes up a teaching job at a juvenile home.

The 55-year-old superstar agreed to do the film in principle, but due to corona curfew things didn't turn out as expected. It is being reported that producers will once again meet the actor to discuss the film, dates for the shoot, director and might add minor tweaks in the script.

Apart from Master, Salman is in talks with a leading studio for another film in the thriller genre. The details regarding the film have not yet been revealed, it is expected that the actor might announce next month.

It seems Salman Khan is going to very busy upcoming years as he has many movies in his kitty that are scheduled to release in the following years, namely the third instalment of Tiger, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi; Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez; Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Sooraj Barhatya's untitled.

Apart from this, he will essay a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to release next year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv