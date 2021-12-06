New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Jacqueline Fernandez is hitting the headlines after she was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials due to looking out circular (LOC), in the Sukesh Chandrasekar Extortion case. After this, a report is doing rounds that Salman Khan might replace her in Da-Bangg tour due to her alleged association with the conman Sukesh.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actress is likely to be replaced by Daisy Shah for the upcoming Da-Bangg concert in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “Jacqueline is in trouble, serious trouble. She is likely to be called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for a number of times in the coming weeks and may even be restricted from travelling out of Mumbai. Salman is looking at replacing Jacqueline for the Riyadh concert,” a source close to the portal said.

Talking about the Da-Bangg tour, Salman will kick off the tour this weekend, December 10, in Riyadh. It will be joined by celebrated entertainment celebrities such as Prabhudeva, Shilpa Shetty, Sunil Grover, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Kamaal Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa and many others.

Coming back to Jacqueline, the actress was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) several times in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The agency on Saturday filed a charge sheet before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court and named Chandrashekar, his wife and six others.

As per the charge sheet, conman Sukesh gifted Rs 10 crores items to Jacqueline, including jewellery, crockery, four Persian cats and one horse. Out of four, one cat is worth Rs 9 lakh, and a horse is Rs 52 lakh. Not just this, reportedly even Nora Fatehi has received some expensive gifts. However, ED officials have refused any personal connection of the duo.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv