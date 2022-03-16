New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema with megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to announce his collaboration with Salman Khan and welcomed him.

Chiranjeevi shared a photo with Salman Khan and wrote, “Welcome aboard #Godfather. Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.”

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Godfather is a Telugu political action thriller film, starring Chiranjeevi, Satyadev Kancharana and Nayanthara. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja, and it is the remake of the hit Tamil film, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. The first look poster was announced a day before Chiranjeevi's birthday i.e. on 22 August 2021, and the release date of the movie is also not announced yet. Apart from Godfather, Chiranjeevi has many movies lined up in 2022 like Acharya, Bholaa Shankar and Mega 154.

Salman Khan will have a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. He will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's most anticipated movie, Pathaan, in which he will be reprising his role of Tiger. After Salman Khan's extended cameo in Antim, the fans are eagerly waiting for his next projects. The date announcement teaser of Tiger 3 has already created excitement amongst the audience. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and it will release on April 21, 2023. His upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde was supposed to hit the theatres on Eid 2023, but it will now release early on December 30, 2022. No Entry 2 and Dabang 4 are also in the talks for Salman Khan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav