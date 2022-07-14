Salman Khan To Get Whopping Rs 1000 Crore For Bigg Boss 16? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian reality shows and one of the main factors that contribute to it is its even popular host Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the past 13 years. And, now that the 16th edition of Bigg Boss is returning to television, people are excited over it. Like every year, this year too Salman Khan will return to host the show.

Now, several media reports are claiming that Salman Khan will return to host the popular show and he has demanded Rs 1000 crore for next season. Yes! you read that right. If media reports are to be believed then Salman might get paid a total of Rs 1050 crore for the 16th season of 'Bigg Boss', since his earnings for the previous season were roughly Rs 350 crore.

According to a report in Tellychakkar, “Salman has asked for a three-time hike in fees considering that he hasn’t got a big raise in the past few seasons. This time he is adamant that until he doesn’t get a hike, he won’t be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.”

Last year, before the commencement of Bigg Boss 15, there were similar rounds on media portals that Salman Khan has demanded to raise his fees or he won't host the show. However, those reports were later dismissed when Salman Khan returned to the stage of Bigg Boss 15 as host.

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports on Bigg Boss 16 expected contestants, then the show makers have approached Arjun Bijlani, Munawar Faruqui, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Aarushi Dutta, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Jay Dudhane, Munmun Dutta, Azma Fallah, Kat Christian, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Kevin Almasifar to participate in the show.

Talking about Salman Khan's work front, then the actor will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. He also has 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hegde in the pipeline. Bhai Jaan has made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.