Salman Khan To Collaborate With Aamir Khan For His Next? Here's What We Know

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been close friends for the past three decades and have often showed kindness and support to one another during trying times. The two have achieved immense success in the Indian film industry and have also appeared together in the cult comedy, Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

Recently, Salman was seen visiting Aamir, which gave rise to speculations that the duo is planning to work together. However, Pinkvilla confirmed that according to sources close to the Bollywood stalwarts, the two have been meeting up a lot this past month, and it seems that their meetings are not just for personal reasons, but also to discuss professional matters.

Sources report that Aamir Khan has presented a movie concept to Salman Khan, which Aamir Khan Productions will produce.

"In the last 6 months, Aamir Khan has been extensively working on the script of with his director, RS Prassana. Having the final draft in hand, Aamir feels, Salman Khan is the best fit for the larger-than-life drama and he has offered the film to Salman Khan," reported the entertainment portal quoting the source.

If all goes as planned, it would be the first movie in many years to have two of the most influential figures in Indian Cinema join forces, with one as the star and the other as the producer.

"Aamir will produce the film, and also be involved creatively in multiple aspects, whereas RS Prasanna will be at the helm of affairs as a director. This is the first time that Aamir is offering a film to Salman, and it is for a reason as he feels Salman would justify the film more than anyone else in the industry.

"It's a script and character that justifies Salman's aura but with strong content and a flow of emotions. It's a subject very close to Aamir's heart and he is hopeful to embark on a new journey with Salman," the source informed, adding further that Salman will take a call on this film within a month's time.

At the same time, Salman talked with Aamir concerning his return to the movies and promised his full backing. "Salman being Salman has asked Aamir to get back to acting as soon as possible. He has extended all support to Aamir, and even motivated the Perfectionist to get things rolling," the insider said.

Salman and Aamir are both famous for their big-budget films, and if they get a chance to collaborate, it would be something to look forward to. Furthermore, Salman is in talks with a few producers and directors to work on his next projects, which include two from the South and two from the Hindi film industry.