New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gives 'eidi' to his fans by releasing his movies on the occasion of Eid. But this year, Salman Khan has ditched his tradition and will release his upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in December. However, according to the latest media reports, the actor has shifted the location of the film's set to his Panvel farmhome.

As per a report by the Times of India, the set of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was being built at the Filmcity helipad. Now, it has been dismantled as Salman Khan has taken over the production of the film and the location of the shoot has been moved to the actor's Panvel home.

The report also stated that Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala did not agree on a lot of aspects related to the film, which resulted in Salman taking over the project. The source informed that even though there have been some differences between the two over the project, there is no bad blood between them.

Salman's production house, Salman Khan Films, has produced movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Hero, Race 3, Loveyatri, Bharat, Dabangg 3 among others.

Salman Khan will make his Telugu cinema debut in Mohan Raja’s directorial, Godfather, which will also star Megastar Chiranjeevi. He will also play a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan, in which he will be reprising his role of Tiger.

The audience is excited about the collaboration of these superstars. The release date announcement teaser of Tiger 3 has already created excitement amongst the audience. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and it will release on April 21, 2023. No Entry 2 and Dabangg 4 are also in the talks for Salman Khan.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was supposed to hit the theatres on Eid 2023, but it will now release early on December 30, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav