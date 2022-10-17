'Salman Khan Takes Drugs, God Knows About All Actresses': Baba Ramdev’s Explosive Video Goes Viral On Social Media | Watch

A viral video of Baba Ramdev accusing Salman Khan of consuming drugs has been doing the rounds on social media. On Sunday, a clip of the ‘Yog Guru’ spread like wildfire on Twitter where Baba Ramdev can be seen making some explosive remarks on the ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood.

In the viral video, Baba Ramdev can be seen addressing the public through a stage. The undated video shows Baba Ramdev speaking about the three Khans of Bollywood: Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. He also made remarks about Bollywood divas and their connection with narcotics.

When did Salman Khan get married? Where did you find his child, #businessman_Ramdev ji??? pic.twitter.com/QFUUUTehK7 — Muijul Hoque Talukder (@MuijulT) October 16, 2022

"Salman Khan takes drugs, I do not know about Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan`s child was caught while taking drugs and remained in jail. As far as actresses are concerned, God alone knows about them,” says Baba Ramdev in the video.

The Yog Guru further added that a movement should be launched to free India from drug addiction. "There are drugs all around the film industry, there are drugs in politics too. Liquor is distributed during elections. We should take a resolution that India must be free from every drug addiction. For this we will launch a movement,” said Baba Ramdev.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after he was arrested in a cruise ship raid in Mumbai. Aryan was accused of consuming drugs and was jailed for nearly a month before being let out on a bail.

Since the untimely demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, many Bollywood stars have been accused of consuming drugs and have been called for inquiries by the NCB. The list of celebrities include top names like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday amongst others.

Aryan Khan was recently given a clean chit by the Narcotics Bureau as no evidence was found against him in the case.