New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been summoned by the Andheri Magistrate Court to appear on April 5 in connection with a case filed by journalist Ashok Pandey for allegedly misbehaving with him. According to news agency ANI, Salman has been charged under sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Here's what the case is all about:

According to the complaint, the alleged incident happened on April 24, 2019, when the actor was riding a bicycle and was accompanied by his two bodyguards. Journalist Ashok Pandey claimed that he was in his car when he saw Salman cycling, adding that he took permission from his bodyguards to record him, but the actor objected. The applicant said that Salman and his bodyguard allegedly thrashed him and snatched his phone away. Pandey alleged that he approached the court because the police discarded his complaint, saying that no crime was made out.

Mumbai | Andheri Magistrate Court summons Salman Khan to appear on April 5 in a 2019 case filed by a journalist Ashok Pandey for allegedly misbehaving with him. Court has summoned the actor for offences under IPC sections 504 and 506

Earlier on March 21, the Rajasthan High Court had granted the permission to transfer two petitions to it from the Jodhpur District and Sessions court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which Salman is an accused. The actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan's Kankani while he was shooting for his film Hum Saath Saath Hain. He was charged under section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act.

1998 blackbuck poaching case | Rajasthan High Court allows the transfer petition of actor Salman Khan. The pleas relating to the actor will now be heard in the High Court.



(File photo)

Salman's upcoming films:

On the work front, Salman will make his debut in Telugu cinema in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film, Godfather. He will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan in which he will be reprising his role of Tiger. His upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will hit the theatres on December 30, 2022, and Tiger 3 will release on April 21, 2023.

