Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan’s arrivals in the court is yet to become a thing of past. The 56-year-old actor has been summoned by Andheri Magistrate Court to appear on April 5 in a case filed by journalist Ashok Pandey for allegedly misbehaving with him. The Andheri Magistrate Court has summoned the actor for offences under IPC sections 504 and 506, news agency ANI reported.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in the wee hours of April 24 in 2019 when Salman Khan was riding a bicycle escorted by two bodyguards.

Pandey said he was riding in a car, and after spotting the actor — known to be a bicycle enthusiast — started recording a video after seeking consent of Khan’s bodyguards.

The actor, however, got enraged, and his bodyguards allegedly came to the car and started thrashing Pandey, the application said.

Khan too assaulted him and snatched away his mobile phone, Pandey alleged.

The trio threatened him with dire consequences, the complaint said.

He approached the court because police disposed of his complaint saying that no crime was made out, the journalist alleged.

With PTI inputs

Posted By: Mukul Sharma