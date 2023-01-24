Salman Khan Strikes A Pose With Shah Rukh Khan In Unseen Pic; Netizens Say 'When Tiger Met Pathaan'

January 25 will definitely be a big one as the day will mark the release of Bollywood's much-awaited movie Pathaan is all set to release on the big screen. Not only this, on Monday, Salman Khan also announced that the trailer of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also be screened amid SRK's Pathaan on the silver screen.

Amidst this, a pic is going viral on social media which saw SRK and Salman posing with each other alongside Meezaan Jafri. While the Dabangg actor looked dapper in a green pastel coat and pants, SRK sported a black kurta pyjama with black shoes. Meezan also twinned with the Zero actor in black. Take a look:

On Monday, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor headed to his social media space and announced that the teaser of his upcoming movie will be released on the big screens. The teaser will be played during the screening of SRK's film Pathaan, which will release on January 25, 2023.

Netizens took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. A user wrote, "When Tiger met Pathaan," another one commented, "PATHAAN first day first show," one also wrote, "Pathaan Brothers," while others dropped hearts.

The Dabangg actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a fresh poster of himself. The picture saw his all-new look from the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan..." It appears that January 25 will be a big day for followers of Salman Khan as well as Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone, SRK, and John Abraham in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.