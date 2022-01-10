New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan had announced the sequel of his hit 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' earlier at a promotional event of RRR. Its announcement is making waves till now and it came to light that the title of the movie may be 'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan'. As of now no official announcement of the title has been made.

As per reports of Mid-day, the director of the sequel Kabir Khan opened about the name and said Salman came up with the name, "Salman doesn’t follow (protocols) of formal announcements. He talks from his heart," he added

Kabir Khan further spoke about the title of the film and indicated that it was coined by Salman Khan himself. “Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijendra sir will (always) write something exciting. The idea of [creating] a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because (the original) was successful. If [I find] a great story, I will be happy to make one.”

The report further revealed that Kabir Khan claimed Bajrangi Bhaijaan changed his life for good and said, "We had a lovely association. Had it not been for that collaboration with Salman, my career and position in this industry would not be what it is. But everything does boil down to the script. We’ll see what happens.”

For the unversed, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in the year 2015, It featured Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and child artist Harshali Malhotra in pivotal roles and Salman Khan played the role of Bajrangi as he defied all protocols to take his Munni to her mother in the neighbouring country.

KV Vijayendra Prasad will be writing the second part of the film as the first part was also written by him. At the time of this sequel's announcement, he had said, "I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materialises."

Posted By: Ashita Singh