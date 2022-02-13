New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Salman Khan paid his heartfelt tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar on Saturday. The actor shared a video on his social media site and said “Never has been, never will" a legendary singer like Lata Mangeshkar.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Salman shared a video where he can be seen singing Lata Mangeshkar's iconic evergreen song ‘Lag Ja Gale’. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji …." The video made all the fans emotional. Several fans took to the comment section and remember the legendary singer, and praise Salman for his singing skills.

The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar lost the battle of life on February 06, as she succumbed to her illness. She was laid to rest at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Later on February 11, the ashes of the legendary singer were immersed in Ramkund. As per reports, the last rites of Mangeshakr were conducted by her family on the bank of Godavari in Nashik and immersed her ashes in the river.

Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and sister Usha Mangeshkar were also present during the time of the last rites and rituals.

Lata Mangeshkar was also known as the Nightingale of India. She was born on September 28, 1929, and was the eldest of five siblings. She started singing when she was 13 and stepped into the music industry in 1942.

The legendary singer had a glorious career of over seven decades where she bagged various awards including three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also awarded the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Lata Mangeshkar has given thousands of superhit songs. Mangeshkar had crooned over 30,000 songs in different Indian languages

