New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood nowadays goes hand in hand with remixes and remakes with Bollywood superstars walking the footsteps of South Indian film stars. From quirky and cheeky dance items to larger than life film characters, Bollywood stars have been doing all to woo their audience.

On Monday, Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan released the song 'Seeti Maar' from his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Starring Disha Patani and Salman Khan, the song Seeti Maar, is the Hindi version of the original Telugu track of the same name, starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The Hindi remake is also composed by the same music composer Devi Sri Prasad who scored the original track for Allu Arjun-starrer "Duvvada Jagannadham" in 2017.

Releasing the song, Salman took to Twitter and shared the video link of Seeti Maar. In his post, Salman spoke about how he loved the way Allu performed the number and called his style of dancing "fantastic".

"Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun," he wrote.

So as Salman showered compliments for Allu Arjun for his dance moves, the Telugu superstar couldn't resist and responded with a more filmy tweet. "Thank you so much Salman garu. It's a pleasure to receive a compliment from you. It's such a sweet gesture. Looking forward to the Radhe magic on screens with fans doing Seeti Maar for you. Thank you for your love," Allu Arjun replied to Salman Khan's tweet.

Watch Seeti Maar here:

Helmed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai is the third collaboration between Salman Khan and Prabhudeva after Dabangg 3 and Wanted. In the film, Salman will be seen romancing Disha Patani, while Randeep Hooda is playing the antagonist. The film also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on May 13 on the occasion of Eid in theatres as well as streaming platform Zee5.

