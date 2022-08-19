Salman Khan Shoots For Upcoming Film In Ladakh, Shares Glimpse Of New Look In Long Hair | See Here

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Bhaijaan' and the superstar will be seen in an all-new avatar for the film. The actor is in Leh Ladakh shooting for his film. Salman will don long hair look in the film and shared his new look earlier as well. Meanwhile, he has shared another picture in the beautiful location of Leh Ladakh. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, "Leh .. Ladakh …"

Salman can be seen standing looking at the beautiful. He looks dapper in a green jacket and long hair and he is seen standing beside his bike.

In May 2022, Salman shared his first look from the film. In the caption, he wrote, "Shooting commences for my new film …."

The movie also stars Jassie Gill and Sidharth Nigam and will release on December 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, Salman will also return for the Tiger franchise and has also announced the release date as Ek Tha Tiger completed 10 years. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Tiger 3 will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi. The movie will release on April 21, 2023.

Moreover, Salman will also make his Telugu cinema debut in the film 'Godfather', which stars Megastar Chiranjeevi. Salman will have a cameo role in the film and it is a remake of the hit Tamil film 'Lucifer'. He was last seen in Radhe, along with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.