Salman Khan Shares New Stills From 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Reacts

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned and has been enthralling his fans whether through his reality show Bigg Boss season 16 or by sharing a glimpse from his upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Recently, the actor shared a set of pictures where Salman is donning a white shirt with a bow, and needless to say, the actor is looking absolutely handsome.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared two pictures, where he can be seen wearing a white shirt and an untied bowtie hanging around his shoulders. And yes, Salman Khan looked oh so handsome!

The actor can also be seen well-groomed in the pictures. The photos are from Salman Khan's upcoming project 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Sharing the pictures, Salman Khan wrote, “For a rainy day…”

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

As soon as the actor shared the picture, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis. The post garnered 1.6 million likes within a few hours. Apart from fans, Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani commented on the post. Taking to the comment section, Bijlani wrote, “And soooo (fire emojis).”

Popular singer Jassi Gill also commented on the post and dropped a fire emojis. Actor Donal Bisht wrote, “Always my fav,” on the post. Currently, Salman Khan is busy hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 16. He is hosting the show for the 13th time. The show consists of contestants including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan.

About 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan'

Salman Khan's film is an action-entertainer. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in the lead. Apart from that, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are also said to be part of the film. The movie is set to hit the big screens on December 30.