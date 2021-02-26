Salman Khan took to his social media handles to share a star-studded 'mega selfie' with many actors, singers and cricketers. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan is quite active on social media and whatever he posts grabs a lot of attention of his fans. Recently, the actor shared a latest 'mega selfie' on his Twitter and Instagram accounts which is doing the rounds on the internet.

The picture features celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Suresh Raina, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Dsouza, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Mika Singh, Javed Ali, Ankit Tiwari and more. The 'Bharat' actor dropped the pic with a caption saying, "Yahan toh ek selfie banti hai. The world's biggest music league is here! Chal MEGA SELFIE lele re. Watch the opening ceremony of the #IndianProMusicLeague, Tonight, 8 PM on @ZeeTV"

No, the selfie is not a glimpse from a star-studded Bollywood party, but from "The world's biggest music league". Actually it is from Zee TV's Indian Pro Music League where six teams like Mumbai Warriors, Delhi Dhurrandhars, Gujarat Rockers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab Lions and UP Dabbangs will be participating which are supported by Bollywood and sports celebs. These teams will be having the singers as their captains. Apart from Mika Singh, Javed Ali and Ankit Tiwari, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao, Akriti Kakar and more have roped in for the show. On the other hand, TV actor Karan Wahi will host it.

The first episode of the reality show will be out on Feb 26 on Zee 5 app where Salman will also grace his presence.

As per reports, Govinda and Salman will be seen entertaining the viewers together on the premier. Well, since there are so many celebrities involved this show looks like a winner already. And also, after Bigg Boss 14's grand finale, this will be another chance for fans to see Salman Khan in a reality show.

So, guys what are your thoughts on the 'mega selfie'? And how excited are you for the show? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal