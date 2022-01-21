New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan, who is in the news over a defamation case against his Panvel neighbour, has shared a teaser of his upcoming track Main Chala, sung by Guru Randhawa and Lulia Vantur. The romantic song features Khan along with Pragya Jaiswal. In the teaser, the superstar is seen in a never-seen-before avatar, sporting long hair, trimmed stubble and pagadi.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Salman captioned it as, "Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now. Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)





Seeing the teaser one can say that the song has been picturised among beautiful hills and frames, capturing the exquisite natural beauty of the location. As soon as he dropped the teaser, his fans flooded the comment section with appreciating messages, one of the users wrote, "Bhai ek no.hai" while others dropped heart and lovestruck emojis.

Song Main Chala has been co-directed by Shabina Khan and Director Gifty, while it has been composed and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Speaking exclusive to News18.com, Pragya Jaiswal shared her experience working with Salman Khan, she said, "I had to pinch myself that I was being a part of a romantic song with Salman sir. I was pleasantly surprised how normal he was. He is so real. I remember meeting him on the set before the first shot and he was so easy to talk to and he made me so comfortable that I didn’t feel intimidated at all."

As per a report in IANS, Singer Guru praised Iulia's singing skills. He said, "I'm very excited that I could share this song with Iulia Vantur, who is not just a wonderful artiste but also a warm person. Her tone is very distinct and takes the song to the next level. The track has turned out to be beautiful and I'm confident people will love it."

Meanwhile, the romantic track will release on January 22, 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv