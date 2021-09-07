Salman Khan took to his official social media handle to share the first poster of his film 'Antim: The Final Truth' featuring Aayush Sharma. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After his blockbuster release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Salman Khan is all geared up for another big release. Yes, bhai's new film 'Antim: The Final Truth' has been completed and is soon going to entertain the audience.

Recently, as a treat for his fans ahead of the upcoming Ganesh festival Salman Khan unveiled the poster of the film featuring himself and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In the poster, the megastar is seen in a fierce look wearing a turban and flaunting a bruise on his face. Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma can be seen in an angry expression wearing a ganji.

Salman captioned the post in Hindi saying, "Burai ke anth ki shuruwat. Ganpati Bappa Moreya #Antim" which roughly translates into "The beginning of the end of evil. Ganpati Bappa Moreya #Antim"

Take a look at Salman Khan's tweet here:

Like most of Salman's new-age films, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is also an action thriller based on an 2018 Marathi film titled Mulshi Pattern. The film which stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead has been directed by actor, filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Produced by Salman Khan himself, under his banner Salman Khan Films, Antim also stars Varun Dhawan in a cameo role as well as Nikitin Dheer in a key role.

The shooting of the film began in the first week of January earlier this year and wrapped up in July 2021. The release date of the film is yet to be announced soon.

So guys, what are your thoughts on Antim: The Final Truth's poster? Do let us know.

