New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has always been a mummy's boy, and his recent social media post has proved it again. The actor is often seen spending quality time with his mother and keeps on treating his fans with adorable social media posts.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a picture where he can be seen resting his head on his mother's lap and posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, Maa ki godh .... Jannat. (Mother's lap... Heaven).” While Salman was sporting a green shit along with a bearded look, his mother was seen wearing a checkered blue kurta.

Take a look at Salman’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Within a few hours, the post garnered above 18 lakh likes, and more than 37 thousand comments. Fans spammed the comment section with comments like, " "Beta ho to Aisa," followed by an array of red heart emojis. Another fan wrote, "Two most sweetest person." The post also witnessed a lot of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Salman Khan was born on December 27, 1965, to veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife Salma Khan. Salman Khan stepped into the industry in 1988 when he made his debut in the Biwi Ho To Aisi. Salman has been in the Hindi film industry for close to three decades.

While talking about Salman's work front, the actor was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma where he played the role of a cop. Currently, Salman is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. The movie also fetaures Katrina Kaif. The film also has a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman also has Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen