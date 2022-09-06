Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan To Commence Shooting For Tiger 3 Together Soon: Report

All the eyes are on Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' as it is one of the biggest action franchises in Bollywood. The actor recently announced the release date of the film as Ek Tha Tiger completed 10 years. It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in the film and he will reprise his role from 'Pathaan'.

According to a report by Times Of India, Shah Rukh Khan will soon start shooting for the film. "Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his part for Tiger 3 by the end of this month," a source close to the project was quoted saying by the Times Of India.

Meanwhile, both Salman and Shah Rukh are busy shooting for their films 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Jawaan' respectively.

Meanwhile, according to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for about 10 days with Salman Khan. "Much like Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has to shoot for about 10 days with Salman on Tiger 3. It's a role reversal of sorts in terms of the number of shoot days, but the dynamic of character cameo in both films is diametrically different. While Salman has a chopper-bound entry in Pathaan, a special introduction scene is being designed for SRK in Tiger 3, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now," a source close to the development was quoted saying by Pinkvilla.

Announcing Tiger 3's release date, Salman Khan wrote, "10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star John Abraham was recently asked about the film and he said that the team is still in the dubbing process. He said, "Pathaan releases on the 25th of January. Yes, we have finished the film. We are still in the process of dubbing for the film."

He further added, "I will know more about it once I see it completely. But ya, we have finished shooting for the film."

Salman Khan recently revealed his first look from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, 2022. The movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.