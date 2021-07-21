Salman Khan made an appearance in his brother Arbaaz Khan's talk show 'Pinch 2' where he addressed a few rumours about himself. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A lot has been said and asked about Salman Khan's marriage. As much as fans are waiting for bhai to tie the knot soon, there are many people who have started spreading fake news regarding the same.

Yes, recently, one of the users on social media said that Salman is hiding a wife named Noor and a 17-yr-old daughter in Dubai! You read that right. The actor happened to come across this rumour about himself on his brother Arbaaz Khan's show 'Pinch 2'.

In one of the segments of the show, Arbaaz reads out the social media comments and reactions about the celebrity guest who is present there with him and they have to respond to that comment. And this time since it was Salman Khan who was invited for the show, he was asked to address a few messages for him on social media.

Arbaaz Khan said that a comment from a user read as, "Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok. Bharat mein sab jaante hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hai. Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga (Where are you hiding, you coward? All of India knows you're in Dubai with your wife and 17-year-old daughter. How much longer will you try to fool us)?"

As soon as Salman heard this, he was a little shocked and confirmed whether the comment was for him. To this, Arbaaz reassured him that it was indeed for Salman. Post this, the 'Radhe' actor responded saying, "These people are very well-informed. This is all rubbish. I don't know whom they've spoken about, and where they've posted. Does this person really think I'm going to dignify them with a response? Brother, I don't have a wife. I live in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since the age of nine. I'm not going to respond to this person, all of India knows where I live."

Well, seems like people can do anything to see Salman married.

Meanwhile, talking about 'Pinch 2', this is a celebrity chat show hosted by actor-director Arbaaz Khan. Apart from Salman, the show also include other guests like Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Ananya Panday Rajkummar Rao and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal