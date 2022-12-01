Salman Khan Re-films 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Song With 800 Dancers To Make It Look Spectacularly

Actor Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been much anticipated for a while now, and has been in the news for multiple reasons. Most recently, it has been reported that its filming has been completed.

Nevertheless, according to a recent report by Mid-Day, Salman Khan is now rethinking the idea of shooting a song from the movie anew, as he wants to make it more spectacular. Rumour has it, the song will feature 800 dancers, four couples besides Salman Khan with Pooja Hegde.

"Salman is looking into every department for this film, and wants it to look good. We are shooting a bright, colourful, and vibrant song with him, his romantic interest, and four other couples.

"Earlier, this song was shot on a terrace, but Salman thought it appeared small. They wanted the song to look visually grand because it is a celebration of life and happiness.

"They tweaked the story a bit, so, now the incident (that leads to the song) happens in a mela. South choreographer Jani Master, who choreographed Salman's Seeti Maar in Radhe, has designed this one," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

It further stated that an ostentatious, 'carnival-like' set-up has also been constructed at Madh Island for the same purpose.

Directed and written by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the movie will mark the entry of Shehnaaz Gill in Bollywood. The cast also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura. It was recently announced that boxer Vijender Singh will also appear in the film. It is scheduled to be released on Eid next year.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also star in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. In the film, he will assume the character of Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore, an Indian spy, while Katrina will portray Zoya Humaimi. Other than Tiger 3, Salman Khan will have a unique action sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.