New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Coming up for Salman's fans is a treat for the year. Salman Khan has blocked the date of Eid 2023 for his latest film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala and featuring Pooja Hegde opposite Salman the movie will release in the Eid 2023 weekend.

Taran Adarsh shared the news of the film's new release date on Instagram and wrote, "#Xclusiv... SALMAN KHAN - SAJID NADIADWALA ARRIVING ON EID 2023... #SajidNadiadwala’s #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali - starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde - to release in *cinemas* on #Eid 2023... Directed by #FarhadSamji."

The shoot for the movie reportedly will commence in the month of February 2022. Earlier, the shoot for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali got delayed due to the pandemic. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up by September this year following which it moves on to the post-production stage.

The movie is a family comedy with stars like Salman, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde also, 3 more actors are expected to come on board to play Salman's brothers in the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala, earlier in an interview said, “I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years, and it feels just like our Judwaa days. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach, and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned.”

Talking about Salman Khan, apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, he also has Tiger 3 in his films lineup. The actor is also in talks for multiple other films including No Entry 2, Black Tiger, and Dabangg 4.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to commence shooting for three films - The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's yet-untitled film directed by Sameer Vidwans, the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer with Nitesh Tiwari and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Posted By: Ashita Singh