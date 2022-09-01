Salman Khan Performs Ganesh Aarti At Sister Arpita's House | Watch

India on August 31, 2022, started the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is a 10-day celebration and will come to an with the idol of Lord Ganesh being immersed on the day of Visarjan. B-town celebs also celebrated the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm, and several videos of the same surfaced online. One among them was Salman Khan's video where he can be seen performing Ganpati Aarti.

The actor took to his Instagram profile and shared a video of himself where he can be seen celebrating the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, followed by the entire family including another sister, Alvira Agnihotri, was present.

The video further shows Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan, sitting with family members in the house as her son Salman performs the aarti in front of the idol of Ganesha. Later, Aayush Sharma also joins his wife Arpita for the aarti.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya!"



Salman can be seen donning an ethnic look with a white kurta and blue jeans. He paired the outfit with black footwear.

Apart from Salman, several other B-town celebs were also seen celebrating the festival with zeal.

Meanwhile, on Salman's work front, the actor is all set to enthrall his audience. The actor has a bunch of projects in his pipeline. The actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, Salman will also appear in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in key roles. The actor will also feature in No Entry, which is expected to go on big screens by this year's end.