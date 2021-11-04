New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Diwali is here, and so is Ekta Kapoor's much-awaited star-studded bash, wherein we get to see all celebrities from TV and B-town. The producer chooses Choti Diwali as the perfect day to throw the lavish Diwali bash at her residence. In attendance, we saw Salman Khan, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy, Saif Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Krystle D'souza, Ridhi Dogra and others.

Hina looked gorgeous in a blue lehenga with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a bandhgala necklace, a ring and matching potli. She kept her makeup bold with blue eye makeup, highlighted cheeks and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karishma looked stunning in a purple lehenga and kept her look simple with minimal makeup and accessories. She paired her look with drop-down earrings, blushed cheeks, stone bindi, glossy lips and a black statement bag.

Here have a look:

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim looked handsome in traditional attire. He was seen posing with producers Viraj Kapur, Karan Raj Kohli and others.

Here have a look:

Apart from them, Anita came along with her darling husband Rohit Reddy at Ekta's Diwali party. The Naagin actress looked stunning in red indo-western attire paired with red bindi, minimal makeup, drop-down earrings and red bangles. Her husband complimented her in a traditional white dhoti and kurta set

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Here have a look at pics from Diwali party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Coming back to Ekta Kapoor, this month is quite auspicious for her as she will be receiving Padma Shri Award on November 8, 2021. It is the fourth highest civilian honour.

On the work front, she has several interesting projects in her kitty, namely Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy, Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye and Hansal Mehta’s untitled thriller with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv