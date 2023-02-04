Salman Khan Matches Steps With Akshay Kumar On 'Main Khiladi', Latter Says, 'Dhoom Machaai'

B-town stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are currently gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated flick Selfiee. The Khiladi actor is on a promotional spree and on Saturday, he grooved to the movie's first song 'Main Khiladi' with superstar Salman Khan. The latter didn't 'take seconds' to catch the beat of the hit dance number.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, "And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan’s imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai…bas dhoom machaai!!" The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also shared the reel on his Instagram Story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In the video, Salman Khan could be seen wearing a black jumper with blue denim, while Akshay opted for a blue sweatshirt and grey track pants.

Fans were impressed with the duo matching steps on Main Khiladi, as evident from the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, "Bhai and Akki Together after a long time, so good to see two 90s Superstars together, love them," another one commented, "Who all are Waiting For #kisikabhaikisikijaan ?? I am Waiting, What about you guys?? "

Earlier, Akshay also matched steps with B-town heartthrob Tiger Shroff as they grooved on Main Khiladi together. Sharing the clip, the Ram Setu actor wrote in the caption, "So @tigerjackieshroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a #MainKhiladi reel with your bestie? I’ll repost #Selfiee."