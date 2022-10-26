Salman Khan Makes First Appearance Post Recovering From Dengue At Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash | See Pics

Salman Khan, who was recently down with dengue, made it to brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash in style on Tuesday night. The megastar looked handsome as ever as he gave his thumbs up to the paparazzi waiting for him outside Aayush Sharma’s residence.

Salman Khan kept it casual in a blue t-shirt which he paired with red-colored pants. The ‘Sultan’ star kept his Firoza band in his hand and smiled for pictures.

Take a look:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

According to several media reports, Salman Khan has not been keeping well and took a break from hosting his controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’. It was also reported that the megastar was suffering from dengue.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar took over for Salman Khan on last weekends’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’. While some loved Karan Johar, others bashed him for his biased behavior towards some contestants.

It is expected that Salman Khan will resume shooting for ‘Bigg Boss 16’ on October 27 and will host this weekends’ episodes.

On the film front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the year-end release, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film was earlier titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ but it was announced some time ago that the movie will be released with a new name.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ stars Pooja Hegde along with Salman Khan for the first time. The film als features ‘Bigg Boss’ sensation Shehnaaz Gill along with Punjabi singer Jassie Gill and television star Siddharth Nigam. The film is slated to release on New Year’s eve this year.

Apart from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Salman Khan will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ production ‘Tiger 3’. The film is the third installment in the superhit ‘Tiger’ franchise and will mark the reunion of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the big screen.

‘Tiger 3’ is scheduled for a Diwali 2023 release.