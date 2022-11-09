Salman Khan Makes Boxing Star Nikhat Zareen's Dream Come True By Dancing To THIS Iconic Song | Watch Viral Video

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bollywood stars in India. The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ star enjoys a massive popularity and is one of India’s highest paid celebrities.

Recently, boxing star Nikhat Zareen took to her social media account to share a video of herself dancing with none other than the ‘Bhaijaan’. On Wednesday, Nikhat took to her Twitter account to post a video along with the caption, “Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua. @BeingSalmanKhan #fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan.”

Watch video:

In the video, Salman Khan and Nikhat Zareen can be seen all smiles as they dance to his iconic song, ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’ the 1991-film ‘Love’. Crooned by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, K. S. Chithra, the song was a chartbuster and is an evergreen hit.

Salman Khan had earlier congratulated Nikhat Zareen when she won the gold medal at the recently held Commonwealth Games 2022. Taking to Twitter, the ‘Dabangg’ star wrote, “Congratzz on this gold Nikhat … “ To this, Nikhat replied, “Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.”

“Just don’t knock me out. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone….” wrote Salman Khan on the thread.

Just don’t knock me out 😂😁. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone…. https://t.co/u8C74LpgMp — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal.

Recently, boxer Vijender Singh too joined the starcast of the film. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is scheduled to release in theaters on Eid 2023.

Salman Khan is also shooting for his ‘Tiger’ franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi for their ‘Tiger 3’. The film will be released in theaters on Diwali 2023.