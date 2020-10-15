Faraaz Khan, who was best known for his film Mehndi, co-starring Rani Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on October 8, after the doctor advised him to shift to the hospital following the deterioration in his lung infection.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Keeping up with the 'Being Human' tag, Salman Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to extend his help for Faraaz Khan, who was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, battling a severe lung infection from over a year.

Faraaz Khan, who was best known for his film Mehndi, co-starring Rani Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on October 8, after the doctor advised him to shift to the hospital following the deterioration in his lung infection.

Sharing the news of Salman Khan lending his help to Faraaz Khan, actress Kashmera Shah on Instagram revealed that Salman helped him and paid his hospital bills, Sharing a picture of Salman, Kashmera Shah wrote, "Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb fame is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don't like this post I don't care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry."

Earlier in the day, actress Pooja Bhatt, one of the first celebrities to extend help to Faraaz Khan, asked for help and also shared a link of fundraising platform created for the actor's help. She tweeted, "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well," along with a picture of Faraaz Khan.

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

The details about Faraaz's health was shared by his family members on the fundraising platform. Faraaz Khan's brother Farmaan, also an actor asked for financial help and wrote, "My dear brother, a cherished friend and a loved artist lies on the brink of life today. Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs."

Apart from Mehndi, Faraaz also appeared in films like Fareb, Prithvi. He also starred in TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Sindoor Tere Naam Ka.

Posted By: Talib Khan