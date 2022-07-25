Salman Khan Joins Birthday Bash Of Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur | See Pic

Actor and singer Iulia Vantur celebrated her birthday on Sunday, and the special attendee of the party was Salman Khan. Salman and Iulia are rumoured to be dating. Some of the unseen pictures from the actress's birthday went viral on social media, where both Salman and Iulia can be seen twinning in black.

The picture shows Iulia wearing a black one-shoulder body con dress, whereas Salman can be seen wearing a black t-shirt. Apart from the Bollywood actor, Salman's brother Sohail Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and music composer Sajid also joined the party.

A picture was shared by Salman's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, where the entire gang can be seen.

Sharing the picture, Ayush wrote, "A very happy birthday to you Iulia. May you always keep smiling and spreading happiness."

Even, Iulia Vantur also shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen cutting the cake.

Sharing the video, Iulia wrote, “My lovelies, I’m overwhelmed today. It feels so good to be loved, and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, the family I love, and people I count on! Thank you guys for making my birthday so special being there… no plan… just heart… friendship, and… fun! My life is better because of you. Wish all my close ones were here last night, but once we’ll make that happen’. Thank you all for your messages, love, and wishes, for your continuous support, and I’m sending lots of love and light to everyone here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july.”

For a long period of time, rumours of Salman and Iulia are doing rounds on the internet. However, the two never confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, on Salman Khan's work front, the actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, Salman will also feature in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.