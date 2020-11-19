Salman Khan isolated himself at his home. It is reported that he has decided to remain in isolation for the next 14 days along with his family.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has isolated himself after his personal driver and two staff members tested positive for coronavirus. The Kick actor has isolated himself at his home. It is reported that he has decided to remain in isolation for the next 14 days along with his family.

The Pinkvilla reports suggest that the staff members have been admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. However, there has been no official confirmation from the family.

In March, when PM Modi announced the lockdown, Salman Khan quarantined himself at his Panvel farmhouse.

On the work front, Salman was busy shooting for the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and it is not yet reported that will he be able to do the upcoming weekend episodes. He also resumed the shoot for his film Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Disha Patani and others. The film also stars Randeep Hooda. earlier, the film was scheduled to release in May on the occasion of Eid. Later, the film's release date was postponed as the film's shooting was put on a halt due to coronavirus.

In the lockdown, the actor managed to shoot a few songs and he also used to share his update of activities that he did in the farmhouse from farming to horse riding and other activities from his farmhouse. At the time, he was quarantined in Panvel, he was living with actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha D'Souza, sister Arpita Khan and her husband, brother Sohail Khan's son Nirvan, etc.

