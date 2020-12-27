New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on his birthday has announced that his upcoming film "Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai" will hit the theaters on Eid 2021. Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe was all set to release on May 22 this year but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Salman was asked about the release date of his upcoming film to which he said that he wants the film to release on Eid 2021 but it is not clear yet and the date is yet to be locked. "The situation is grave now… when people start going back to theatres and when they have money to spend on entertainment… We had made a commitment of Eid release last year and will give commitment for this Eid soon. If everything is clear, we will release it this Eid or it will release whenever it has to," he said.

Salman is currently at his Panvel farmhouse with his family and is celebrating his birthday. He interacted with the media on Saturday night and was asked about the release date of his film to which he said Radhe is not more important than the health and safety of the audience. "… Important thing is when we release ‘Radhe’ everyone should be safe that time in theatres. And God forbid, if something happens it won’t be acceptable. We will have to plan it successfully," the actor emphasised.

He further said, "COVID-19 is surging everywhere. It is still here and it will be here tomorrow as well."

In the film Radhe, Salman will be seen alongside Disha Paatani and Randeep Hooda.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma