Salman Khan Gives Shoutout To Iulia Vantur On Her New Song 'Raat Baaki Baat Baaki'

Megastar Salman Khan's rumoured ex-girlfriend and actress, Iulia Vantur, release a melodious rendition of the 80s classical hit song Raat Baaki Baat Baaki. The track was released on YouTube on Friday and it has already raked in 25 lakh views, but what caught the attention was Salman Khan's shoutout for Vantur.

On Friday, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor headed to his Instagram handle and unveiled the song. He also congratulated the team on their new song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Sharing the song, Salman wrote in the caption, "Congrats to all for the song. Watch now. Raat Baaki." He further added the link to the respective track. Directed by Haider Khan, the new version of Raat Baaki Baat Baaki has been composed by Sajid Khan and choreographed by Mudassar Khan. Apart from Iulia Vantur, the song also stars Sangay Tsheltrim, Daljit Sean Singh, and Nasir Khan."

Earlier, the makers also shared an announcement of the released track on YouTube. "Get ready to be mesmerized by the beautiful voice of Iulia Vantur as she sings the classic hit ‘Raat Baaki Baat Baaki.' The song is composed by Sajid Khan. Her rendition of this classic song is sure to bring back nostalgic memories and make you feel like you are in the 80's again," wrote the makers.

Iulia has always attended Salman's family gatherings and celebrations and occasionally goes with him. Earlier, in December, Iulia also attended the Dabangg actor's star-studded birthday celebration. She joined Salman's other ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani and other family members, such as Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan, while dressed in a black shimmering outfit. It is pertinent to note that Salman had also attended her birthday celebration in July.