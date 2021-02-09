From the video, it looks like Salman Khan went down the memory lane, and wanted to pour the heartfelt yet quirky wish for his friend, watch the video inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bhaijaan of Bollywood- Salman Khan is much famous for his fun banters. From his action-packed sequence in films to his funny gigs, the actor surely knows how to entertain his fans and friends. Recently, the actor shared a 33-year-old video on social media to wish his childhood friend wedding anniversary. From the video, it looks like Salman went down the memory lane, and wanted to pour the heartfelt yet quirky wish for his friend.

In the video, young Salman Khan walks into the wedding venue and hugs his friend Sadiq. The Kick actor added a hilarious caption to the video and you just can't miss it. He wrote, "Childhood friend Sadiq. Childhood matlab ke when I was a child, got married 33 yrs ago. Respect for rehaana who survived it n made this marriage work. All the best & happy marriage anniversary! Last advice rehaana there is still time run awayyy haha!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has 37.9 Million followers on Instagram and this video was surely a treat to his fans. The video has so far garnered 42,45,489 views, at the time of writing this article.

Recently, a video of Salman went viral in which he was dancing with his little niece Ayat Sharma. In the video, Ayat is in the arms of Bhaijaan and they both were dancing on Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Tu Jo Mila song. While Salman was looking at Ayat, the little girl had all her eyes on the camera. Salman's sister Arpita shared the video on social media and captioned it as, "Unconditional love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the film, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randip Hooda will be seen in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma