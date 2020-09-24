New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss season 14, the pictures of the new house have been unveiled. Fans were curious about the new facilities in the house that the participants will get to enjoy. The show's host Salman Khan revealed that the Bigg Boss house for the 14th season will have an inbuilt theatre, spa, gym, restaurant corner and even a BB mall for the contestants. The Dabangg actor was also seen in conversation with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla via video conferencing. Well, these pictures will definitely double your excitement. Have a look.

In this picture, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan can be seen enjoying a brand new movie theater in the house. He posed with popcorns in hand, it looks so exciting and this mega change in the show will definitely bring some amazing twists in the show.

This is going to be Bigg Boss's new stage, where Salman Khan will take a class of contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. This looks entirely different from the previous seasons. Well, it will be interesting to see if the audience will like these changes or not.

In this picture, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan can be seen holding shopping bags. It clearly indicates that BB contestants are going to fight tough for all these privileges inside the house.

This picture will make BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fans a bit nostalgic. Siddharth Shukla has joined Salman Khan on the set via video conferencing. Well, his role in the new season is yet to be revealed.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan can be seen flaunting the luxuries of the BB house. He posed with a glass of juice in the new kitchen of Bigg Boss.

(Pictures by Pallav Paliwal)

Posted By: Srishti Goel