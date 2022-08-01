Salman Khan Gets Arms License For Self-Defence After Getting 'Moosawala Bana Denge' Threat

Salman Khan has been issued an arms license for self-protection after he applied for it because of the death threats letters he received in June 2022. After the death of singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members. The actor then met Mumbai Police Vivek Phansalkar because of the incident.

On June 5, 2022, Salim Khan's security team found a letter outside their Mumbai home, where he does his morning jog. Then, an FIR was filed at the Bandra police station against an unknown person. The letter said, "Tera Moosawala bana denge", according to the police.

“Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There’s a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench," The Time Of India report quoted a police officer stating.

According to Maharashtra Home Department, the Bishnoi gang threatened Salman Khan and his father to create an atmosphere to show their power. In 2018, Bishnoi had allegedly threatened Salman Khan when the trial of the blackbuck poaching case was going on because blackbucks are considered sacred in his community.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will make his Telugu cinema debut with the film 'Godfather'. The actor will have a cameo role in the film, which stars Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. He will star in Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. He is also in talks for No Entry 2. He will also be seen in a cameo role in Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In Pathaan, Salman will reprise his role from the Tiger franchise.