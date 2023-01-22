Salman Khan Gave THIS Advice To Kartik Aaryan About Film Industry, 'Jab Sabki Flop Ho Rahi Hai Aur...'

Touted as one of the most successful actors in the B-town industry, Kartik Aaryan has come has very far. The actor gave one of the biggest hits in 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now he is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated movie, Shehzada, also starring Kriti Sanon.

Kartik recently revealed an interesting feedback that megastar Salman Khan gave him once.

During a conversation with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Kartik said that Salman Khan gave him an advice on success and failure in the film industry. Journalist Rajat Sharma asked him, "Toh jab kisi ki nahi chal rahi thi, toh Kartik Aaryan ki kaisi chal gayi? (When no one's films were working, then how did Kartik Aaryan's film worked?"

Replying to this, Kartik asserted, "Salman Sir once told me Jab sabki hit ho rahi hoti he, aur tumhari hit ho toh maza nahi ata, jab sabki flop ho rahi hai aur tumhari hit ho gayi toh history ho jaati he (When everyone else's films are hits and you are also giving a hit then it's not that fun, but when everyone else is giving flop films and your's is a hit, then it makes history)

Kartik recalled how Salman had hugged him at that precise moment when he had questioned him if he was commending or warning him. The Shehzada actor claimed that Salman always makes lighthearted jokes with him.

Professionally, Kartik is all set for his upcoming much-anticipated flick Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.